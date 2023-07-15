Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

