TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $8.71 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,145,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 2.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,671,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after purchasing an additional 726,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

YMM stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

