TD Securities Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised MTY Food Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$64.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.50 and a one year high of C$73.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

