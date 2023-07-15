Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 695.7% in June

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 695.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

