Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the June 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.
Telefónica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TEFOF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.84.
About Telefónica
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.