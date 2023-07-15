Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the June 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TEFOF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

