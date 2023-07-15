Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,107 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

KIM opened at $20.51 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

