Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.23.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.56 and a 1 year high of $456.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

