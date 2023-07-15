Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

