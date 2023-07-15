TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-668 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.92 million. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 31.4 %

NYSE TIXT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. TELUS International has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $737.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

