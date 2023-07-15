Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tempo Automation Trading Down 4.1 %

TMPO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 360,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,783. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempo Automation will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tempo Automation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

