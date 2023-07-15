Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Tempo Automation Trading Down 4.1 %
TMPO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 360,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,783. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.
Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempo Automation will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tempo Automation
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.
