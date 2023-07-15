TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TenX Keane Acquisition Price Performance

TENK stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Friday. 354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

