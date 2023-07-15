Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $498.97 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $498.97 million and approximately $36.55 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001994 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,857,648,261 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,308,907,888 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

