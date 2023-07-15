Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $543.74 million and approximately $68.05 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002528 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,839,670,955 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,017,277,748 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

