Terra Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $202.82 million and $73.88 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 322,257,011 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

