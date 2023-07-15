The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1659 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.
AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
AES Stock Performance
AES opened at $21.60 on Friday. AES has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.
Institutional Trading of AES
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AES by 1,223.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
