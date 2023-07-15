The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AES Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AESC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. 4,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. AES has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

Institutional Trading of AES

About AES

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AES by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 188,799 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

