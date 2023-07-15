The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $158.85

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.85 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 137.16 ($1.76). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.87), with a volume of 154,469 shares traded.

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £53.83 million, a PE ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.