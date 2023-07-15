The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 141.8% in June

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,073,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,119. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

