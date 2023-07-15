The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 141.8% in June

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,073,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,119. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
