The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 294.1% in June

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Read More

