The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.2 %

PHG stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.96%.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

