The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 29,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $606.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About The Hackett Group



The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

