The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -159.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

