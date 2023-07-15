The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

