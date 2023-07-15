The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $81,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Shares of SO opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

