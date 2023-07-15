The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGNF stock remained flat at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

