The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 178,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 148,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 179,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 150,996 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

