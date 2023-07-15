Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $260.52 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $260.52 million and $6.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,209,920,651 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

