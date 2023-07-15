Till Capital (TILCF) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 88 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Till Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -6.28% -17.37% -0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 568 2781 2597 158 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Till Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.90 Till Capital Competitors $14.58 billion -$217.91 million 34.56

Till Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Till Capital competitors beat Till Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

