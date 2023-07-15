Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 11.8% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 106,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 23,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Mining had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of C$22.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.