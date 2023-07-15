Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TTP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.