Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TTP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.