Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 13,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 8,299 call options.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.97 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.