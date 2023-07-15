TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRSWF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.