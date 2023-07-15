Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Up 587.5% in June

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the June 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Trio Petroleum Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Trio Petroleum stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 295,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,023. Trio Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

