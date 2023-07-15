Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Trading Down 0.6%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 182,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,251% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.