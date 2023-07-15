Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 1,914.3% in June

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 1,914.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

TRKAW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 72,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

About Troika Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.