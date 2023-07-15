Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 1,914.3% in June

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 1,914.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Troika Media Group Stock Performance
TRKAW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 72,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Troika Media Group
