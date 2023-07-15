TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0802 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.74 billion and $152.89 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002041 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000979 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,776,983,418 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.