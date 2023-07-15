TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRX. TheStreet lowered TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

