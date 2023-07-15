TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRX. TheStreet lowered TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TRX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
