Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.64. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 119,432 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Tuniu Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tuniu
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.