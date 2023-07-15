Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.64. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 119,432 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

