U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.37.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.