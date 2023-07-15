Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 820,400 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE UBER opened at $44.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

