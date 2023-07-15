Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

