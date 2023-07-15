UBS Group Trims Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Target Price to GBX 1,440

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 1,590 ($20.46) to GBX 1,440 ($18.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,700 ($21.87) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.78) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,545.00.
Prudential Stock Performance
NYSE:PUK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Prudential
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.