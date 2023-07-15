UBS Group Trims Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Target Price to GBX 1,440

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 1,590 ($20.46) to GBX 1,440 ($18.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,700 ($21.87) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.78) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,545.00.

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE:PUK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

