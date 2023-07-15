UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Sells $1,016,185.53 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98.

UiPath Trading Down 4.5 %

PATH stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.63. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.