UMA (UMA) Market Cap Achieves $117.87 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $117.87 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,675,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,481,602 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

