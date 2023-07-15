Uniswap Price Hits $5.90 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00019476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $120.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00311666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.8227989 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 732 active market(s) with $128,956,135.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

