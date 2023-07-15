Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00019198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $72.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00312999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.8227989 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 732 active market(s) with $128,956,135.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

