United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in United Bankshares by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

