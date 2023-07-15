UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

