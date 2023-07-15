UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $549.00 at Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.80.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

